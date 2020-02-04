Three Alabama schools to receive new fitness center

(WAFF) - Three schools in Alabama could get a brand new fitness center, thanks to an initiative from the Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFG).
Jake Steinfield is launching his 2020 “Don’t Quit!” Campaign.
The program will be making its way into all 50 states in the next few years.
The $100,000 fitness centers will be financed through public and private partnerships with companies. The goal of the initiative is to keep kids as healthy as possible.
Schools must be nominated to be considered for a fitness center. You can nominate a school by clicking here.
You can nominate a school until March 20.
“I’m a strong proponent of doing everything you can to live healthy lifestyle. Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils DON’T QUIT! Campaign is a brilliant idea that puts our children on the path to good health.” said Governor Ivey in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.