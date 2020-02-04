Shoals officer cleared by grand jury after shooting suspect

The incident happened on December 21st. According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the officer was chasing a suspect for about 4 miles when the two cars went down a dead end street. Lawrence County District Attorney Eric Jett says body cam and dashboard camera video shows the suspect turn his car around and start driving towards the officer, who was out of the car. The officer shot the driver twice, hitting him in the shoulder and mouth. The suspect was rushed to Huntsville Hospital and released a few days later.