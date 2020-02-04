Rain today, First Alert for storms & flash flooding concerns Wednesday

We have the First Alert out for Wednesday for the threat of severe weather and flooding. The main concern with this system will be flash flooding with rainfall of 2 to 3 inches. There may be some localized heavier rainfall totals of 4 to 5 inches. Our threat for severe storms Wednesday greatly depends on the storm environment ahead of the front. If a complex of storms develops along the Gulf Coast that would limit our threat. The cold front will pass through overnight Wednesday into Thursday which means we will see cooler weather by Thursday afternoon. It may be cold enough that we see a few snowflakes overnight Thursday into Friday.