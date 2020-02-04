Parts of Jackson County Park Marina now open after deadly fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday marks one week since a deadly fire in Jackson County killed eight people. Despite crews cleaning up, marina officials have opened several parts of the park.
While the park is open, several areas at the marina will remain closed for several more weeks. There’s still caution tape blocking off a section where earlier Monday, construction crews used a 200 feet tall crane to remove giant portions of the dock and boats that were destroyed as a result of the fire.
“We are trying to slowly open the park a little bit at a time the children’s areas the walking trail and the dog walking area out on the west side of the area are open now," said Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith.
The whole marina won’t be open until all of these destroyed boats and the dock are removed, which could take at least a week.
Monday was the first time boat owner Mike Davis saw the damage.
“I don’t really know the condition of the boat. We saw some things on TV and I thought it was my boat. If it is my boat, it’s pretty well gone but that’s a small thing considering what happened,” said Davis.
Eight people died, in last Monday’s boat fire at the Jackson County Park Marina. Davis went to the funeral for the Miles family Monday, February 3rd.
He says he remembers seeing the children play when he was down at the dock.
“The kids fished up and down the dock a little bit and one of them didn’t have a lure one time for a bass he saw and I pulled up and I tossed him a lure but they were always up-and-down and they would swim at the end you know and I saw them diving and jumping off the boat,” said Davis.
Davis lost some friends at the dock, and possibly his boat. He says if his boat is destroyed, he’ll replace it and he’ll bring it back here to the Jackson County Park Marina when the dock is rebuilt.
The Jackson County EMA Director says the restaurant next to the marina KC’s Bar-B-Q* will reopen to the public Tuesday, February 4th. For the past week, the employees and owner have been feeding first responders for free.
