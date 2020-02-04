Mueller Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.2 million.
The Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share.
The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $543.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $101 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.
Mueller Industries shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLI