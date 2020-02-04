Meridianville barbecue restaurant catches fire

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a fire at Meridianville Pit Bar-B-Q on U.S. 231. Tuesday afternoon.
Meridianville Volunteer Fire Chief Brandon Burgess said the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Crews got the fire out and managed to keep it contained to the primary structure.
The fire burned through the roof and caused significant damage.
No one was injured.
It’s not known what caused the fire. That investigation will be up to the insurance company.
The state fire marshal’s office will not be involved because there is nothing suspicious.
Meridianville, Hazel Green and Moores Mill volunteer fire departments responded.
