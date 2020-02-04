Madison leaders release rough plan for community center at Three Springs building

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison’s leaders are looking to replace a community challenge with a community asset.
Friday, Mayor Paul Finley announced the city was working toward purchasing the old Three Springs juvenile facility building.
It had been operated by Sequel TSI, but in August, the Madison City Council kicked the company out after a series of high profile escapes (including one Madison Police said is tied to a homicide).
Monday, city spokeswoman Samantha Magnuson forwarded WAFF an initial diagram of potential uses for the property.
The plan features a kitchen, meeting spaces, a gym and a pool among other amenities and renovations.
Nearby Madison resident Mike Nevin said after years of negative interactions between the troubled teens and neighbors, he hopes the community center can be a change of pace.
“It’s a good thing for younger people to have a time and place to meet and talk with older people, you do learn some things in life,” he said.
WAFF 48 News reached out Madison City Attorney Megan Zingarelli about the land acquisition process, she sent the following statement which read in part:
“The City is still working out some aspects of the property purchase, and the Mayor and Council will be ready to announce some details at the Council meeting next Monday on February 10th.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.