Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PUBLIC RECORDS DESTROYED
Tennessee county destroys records sought by reporter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in a Tennessee county have destroyed public records that were being sought by a reporter. Chattanooga Times Free Press reporter Sarah Grace Taylor says she was trying to see whether the Hamilton County attorney's office was denying records requests without a good reason. To that end, she asked in August to see all incoming public records requests for the previous year along with the office's responses. The paper negotiated with the county for several months only to learn in late January that many of the records were destroyed after Taylor requested them. County officials say there was no negotiation and the destruction followed policy.
PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL-LAWSUIT
Company accuses Pilgrimage Festival of failing to pay bill
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — An audio-visual company has sued the organizers of an annual festival in Tennessee over allegations that the festival hasn't paid the company. The Tennessean reports Big Thrill Productions is seeking $110,000 for the bill and attorney and legal fees from Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. The company says its bill wasn't paid within 10 days of when it was due. The founder of the festival says organizers have paid their bills. A spokesman for the group also says the festival wasn't aware of any outstanding payments due. The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is an annual two-day event in Franklin held in late September.
STATE OF THE STATE-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor proposes $117M for teacher pay raises
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says his plan to funnel an additional $117 million in K-12 teacher salaries would be the largest investment in teacher pay in Tennessee history. Lee made the announcement Monday during his second annual address in front of lawmakers. Under Lee's proposed teacher pay plan, the starting minimum annual salary for teachers would increase from $36,000 to $40,000 over the next two years. The total budget plan under the governor's spending plan would be $40.8 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 which begins in July or about 3.7% more than the year before.
SUPER TUESDAY-TENNESSEE
Registration ends Monday for Tennessee presidential primary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters are running out of time to register in Tennessee to cast a ballot in the March presidential primary. Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office says the deadline is Monday to register online or submit or postmark completed voter registration applications to local county election commission offices. The Super Tuesday presidential primary takes place on March 3. Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 12, and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Tuesday, Feb. 25. Any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online.
DONATION BIN DEATH
Tennessee man found dead in donation bin
A Tennessee man has been found dead in a donation bin. Police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a man stuck inside the bin. Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll said when emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old man with the lower part of his body protruding from the bin. Knoll says the man was extricated from the bin and pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity wasn't released. Police say no foul play is suspected.
SEVERE STORMS-DEEP SOUTH
Strong storms could bring high winds, hail to parts of South
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say a system of strong storms could bring damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of the Deep South. The national Storm Prediction Center says the most severe storms on Tuesday could form in Arkansas and Louisiana and western parts of Mississippi and Tennessee. Forecasters say Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama will also have some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. The threat of powerful storms will shift to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, when dangerous weather will be possible over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee could also see some stormy weather on Wednesday.