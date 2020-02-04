Huntsville leaders celebrate in-construction North Huntsville library

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Get ready book lovers, a new chapter is coming to North Huntsville’s library.
Monday, city leaders gave an update on the 19,000 square foot property scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.
Mayor Tommy Battle and District One Councilman Devyn Keith spokes on the project, which is supported by public and private funds.
$10.8 million are going to renovate the old Berachah Center Campus (on Sparkman Drive) and turn it into the new North Huntsville Library with a park.
This front of the building going to be expanded, and the interior will include a cafe, meeting spaces, study rooms, and a computer lab among other accommodations.
Both Battle and Keith said the building would be a large improvement over the existing library next door, which was described multiple times as a “double wide trailer.”
Keith said he cherishes investment in the area.
“It feels good, when you got to wake up in the morning and figure out where your hard hat is and you’re in your district. Anytime I get to bring a hard hat to an event in district one it’s exciting because we’re building something, and that’s what we’re doing," he said.
The city is paying $7.6 million toward the project, while the rest is covered by Alabama A&M, the Huntsville Library Foundation, the Ashburn Foundation and First Missionary Baptist Church.
