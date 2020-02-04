HudsonAlpha offering free genetic testing for cancer risk

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is World Cancer Day, a day to raise awareness and encourage people to take action in hopes of one day creating a cancer-free world.
As a way to help with this initiative, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is offering free or discounted DNA testing kits for people to better understand their genetic makeup and likelihood of developing cancer.
“There are some changes in our DNA, differences between different people that affect how likely we are to get cancer,” says Sara Cooper, a faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha.
How the kit works is simple. After signing up for the program here, the institute will mail you a cheek swab kit, and the saliva put on the q-tip provides the DNA researchers need to carry out their tests. You then simply mail the kit back, and genetic counselors will carry out the interpretation and send you the results.
Those between the ages of 28-30 living in either Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Limestone or Jackson County qualify for a free kit. Those outside of the age range living in one of those counties qualify for a reduced cost of $129.