FIRST ALERT: Storm impacts and timeline for Wednesday, February 5th

IMPACTS The primary threats with this Wednesday’s storms will be damaging straight-line wind gusts in excess of 50 to 60 mph and a few tornadoes. Heavy rain and small hail of a half inch to an inch may be possible as well. The main biggest threat for tornadoes, hail, and wind will come with the first wave of supercells between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then the threat turns more towards gusty winds and heavy rain. Any areas of bowing along the line of storms would signify an area more intense wind. Along this line, especially earlier on in the event, we may also see a few brief tornadoes. The threat for tornadoes through the evening will be small, but still real and something worth watching. Hail is not likely once the sun sets. As the storms roll through there may be periods of intense rainfall which could lead to areas of Flash Flooding in places of elevated rain totals. Many will see rainfall between an inch to two inches, but there will may be several places may see as much as three to five inches of rain. It is in these areas that flooding will be more likely, with northwest Alabama likely in the crosshairs of this.