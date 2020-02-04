Family of 14-year-old girl needing heart transplant asking for help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A family with a daughter living with a rare heart condition is need of your help.
The family of 14-year-old Destiny Coopre says they were shocked when they first learned of her condition but remain hopeful that a new heart is on the way.
She has Restrictive Cardiomyopathy – a rare heart condition where the heart muscle doesn’t relax normally making it difficult for the heart to get blood to the rest of the body. Now, she’s in line for a new heart.
“She has Pulmonary Hypertension, also she has Congestive Heart Failure," said Dina Gordon, Destiny’s mother. "So, they stated that at least one of those would put her on the heart transplant list but by her having two, they didn’t waste any time.”
Destiny has had heart problems since she was an infant, but she wasn’t diagnosed with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy until last Nov.
“People on the outside looking in think it’s easy but you know ‘Oh! She’s on the heart transplant list. Oh she’s just waiting on a heart. She’s normal there’s nothing wrong with her.’ Yeah she looks normal but she’s sick,” said Gordon.
Now, Destiny and her family have taken time off from school and work to travel monthly to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta because cardiologists at home are unable to perform a transplant.
“Eventually the Restrictive Cardiomyopathy gets aggressive causing more symptoms of heart failure," said Dr. Chad Mao, Director of Advanced Cardiac Therapy Program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Heart Center. "Unfortunately, the only way to fix a heart with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy is through a heart transplant.”
Dr. Mao also says there’s a 50 percent mortality rate within the first 3 years of diagnosis. For now, Destiny and her family are still waiting for her new heart. But for now, she says she’s hopeful for life without being sick.
“It’s been hard but for me to get a heart transplant, I’m happy because now I can be a normal person,” said Destiny Cooper.
If you want to help Destiny and her family, you can visit their GoFundMe.
