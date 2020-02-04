Decatur effort to collect food for hungry families

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - You will have the chance to give back to your community this Valentine’s Day.
Barrels of Love helps people who struggle to put food on the table. There will be boxes and barrels you can pick up at Ingalls Harbor in Decatur. Then you take it with you to your job.
All you have to do is leave them out for your coworkers or customers to fill up.
They’re looking for nonperishable food items.
It only takes one donation to kick start the domino effect.
“Find a barrel. Find a box. You’ll see them all over town. Drop six or eight or 12 items in there. You never know how much. Us all pulling together results in 80, 90, 100,000 items that could be distributed,” said Joe Holmes, spokesman for Decatur Utilities.
Decatur Utilities will have a barrel at its office if you want to drop off a donation.
Return them by March 6.
Volunteers will then pack, sort and send the donations to food pantries just in time for spring.
