Cullman County Schools asking for 'yes’ vote on sales tax increase

Dr. Barnette held a community meeting Monday night at Vinemont High School to discuss what this vote means. Some members of the community brought up concerns about the tax and asked about selling the Section 16 Land on the Lake. According to Dr. Barnette, if the land sold for $4 million dollars today, the school system would only see a little over $300,000 to use immediately because 90% would have to go into a trust account and a portion would still have to go to the Cullman City School system.