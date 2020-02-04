Clearview Cancer Institute seeing more activity, more success stories

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Clearview Cancer Institute is seeing more activity in recent years, but they’re also seeing a lot more success stories too.
“Huntsville itself is growing, and so, you are going to see an increase from that,” says Dr. Ehab El-Bahesh, a hematologist-oncologist at the Clearview Cancer Institute. “Plus, our institution of screening programs is also going to pick up more people with cancer. So you are seeing kind of an increase.”
Thanks to new immunotherapies and technologies though, people are living longer, healthier lives.
“As far as the outcomes, we are seeing kind of a big change... You’re starting to see people that previously you were saying, ‘You’ll have maybe an average of one year to live.' You’re actually doubling that now. These are big advances.”
Still, one of the best things you can do to help protect yourself from cancer is to get a screening.
“A lot of what we’ve done in the treatment area of cancer, when you compare it to screening, actually the prevention of upstaging the cancer, I think that’s where we’re seeing kind of the best outcomes. And yes, while we have these immunotherapies available and these newer targeted therapies available and people are doing great with them, it would be nice to kind of prevent that from even developing.”
To help determine whether you should get screened, talk with your primary care physician and be aware of what cancers you might be at risk for depending on your age or family history. From there, you and your doctor can better determine which screenings you should move forward with.