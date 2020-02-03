Unsettled weather returns this workweek

Happy Monday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with dry conditions until the night time hours. Warm air from the south will continue to flow into the area. Afternoon temperatures will be unseasonably warm, topping off in the upper 60s.
A cold front will bring the Tennessee Valley showers ahead and along the frontal boundary. Rain will start Monday night through Tuesday, and storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday night. A few leftover showers will pour Thursday.
A FIRST ALERT is out for Wednesday. Potential impact include high wind gusts over 60 mph, high rain totals that could lead to localized flooding, and frequent lightning.
After the cold front, temperatures will transition from Spring-like to normal highs, in the lower 50s, to end the workweek. Sunshine will be restored Friday.
