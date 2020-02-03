Sneak peak Monday at new North Huntsville library

North Huntsville expanding library to include state-of-art technology (Source: WHSV)
February 2, 2020 at 8:39 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 8:39 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you are excited about the new North Huntsville library. Major donors and friends will get a sneak peek at the construction Monday at the site on Sparkman Drive.

The new 19-thousand-square-foot building will include state-of-the-art technology, a cafe, children's reading areas, and interactive literacy center.

Another perk - it will sit next to a new city park with walking trails and pickleball courts.

The construction update will take place Monday at 2 p.m.

