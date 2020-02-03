Prisons, lottery, raises, mental health on legislative agenda

“Everyone is focused on just building more prisons and locking up more people but the problem is we can’t afford to do that in the sense that we can’t really find people who want to work in our prison systems,” Rep. A.J. McCampbell, D-Demopolis, said. “You’re creating a situation where you’re making it not only unsafe for the prisoners but also for those who would work there. We’re going to have to address the prison overcrowding and part of that is going to have to be some sort of sentencing reform. That’s probably the number one thing we’re going to deal with.”