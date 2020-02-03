One adult, one child killed in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed in an early morning house fire on Sunday.
When Birmingham Fire responded to 4240 8th Avenue North, they were met by two of the occupants outside. The occupants informed firefighters that three people were still in the home.
Firefighters managed to rescue a child that was in the home. However, firefighters say a man and a little girl died.
One child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A firefighters also received a minor injury.
A witness to the fire said the man ran back into the house to rescue the child. Unfortunately, neither one survived.
According to authorities, there were no smoke detectors in the home.
