New Auburn University license plate design revealed

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A new Auburn University license plate design is available for purchase.
According to the university, the new plate can be bought through local tag offices for cars and motorcycles. The design features the interlocking AU logo on the left side of the tag, orange and blue stripes across the bottom with “Auburn” in orange and “Alabama” at the top.
The Auburn tag features six characters. Personalization is free.
The proceeds from the license plate sales in Alabama will go to the “License to Learn” Scholarship Endowment Fund, a statewide program that raises funds for freshman scholarships. The tag is $55 for first-time purchasers, plus the regular state vehicle fee of $24.25 from local tag offices throughout the state.
For more information on Auburn’s car tag program, visit this link or call the Auburn Alumni Association office at 334-844-2960.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.