Morgan County Sheriff’s Office plans first Stepping Up Initiative fundraisier

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Did you know almost half of people in prison or jail have some type of mental illness?
That’s why the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has been working on a solution to keep these people from unnecessarily getting arrested again.
The Stepping Up Initiative of North Central Alabama will be hosting its first fundraiser event on February 21. All the money raised will continue their mission of providing mental health services to people serving a sentence
The point is provide continuous help during and after their time in prison. The ultimate goal is to break cycles that lead to repeated arrests.
The sheriff’s office says the people who do continue the program after getting out only have a six percent chance of going back to jail.
The fundraising event on the 21st will feature success stories from the program, live music from Trick Zipper and food from JW’s Steakhouse.
It will be held at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion in Decatur.
You can get your tickets at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce or by clicking here.
