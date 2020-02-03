Madison County Schools release statement on student killed in weekend shooting

The child involved in the accidental shooting Sunday was a student in our system. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with this family and our entire Madison County School family. Because of student privacy, we will not be naming the school where this student attended. However, we are providing counselors to staff at the school who might need someone to talk with following this tragedy. We also are not at liberty to discuss any details about this situation since it is actively being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. --Tim Hall, Spokesperson