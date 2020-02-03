Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

STATE OF THE STATE-TENNESSEE
Lee to deliver second annual address before lawmakers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee will soon unveil his top priorities for the 2020 legislative session, as well as announce his spending proposal for the upcoming fiscal year during his second annual address in front of Tennessee's lawmakers. Lee has hinted that his speech will include a focus on school literacy to criminal justice reform. The first-term Republican governor has also promised to introduce some of the strictest abortion laws the nation, which would include banning women from undergoing the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The state of the state speech will begin Monday at 6 p.m. Central and will be live streamed.
SUPER TUESDAY-TENNESSEE
Registration ends Monday for Tennessee presidential primary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters are running out of time to register in Tennessee to cast a ballot in the March presidential primary. Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office says the deadline is Monday to register online or submit or postmark completed voter registration applications to local county election commission offices. The Super Tuesday presidential primary takes place on March 3. Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 12, and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Tuesday, Feb. 25. Any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online.
SPORTS BETTING-TENNESSEE
Some Tennessee online sports betting rules face criticism
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Professional sports leagues, players' unions and major gambling companies are hoping to convince Tennessee officials to tweak proposed rules to their liking for the state's yet-to-be-implemented sports betting program. DraftKings, Caesars, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the PGA Tour, players' unions for five pro sports leagues, Facebook and others weighed in during the recent public comment period on the draft regulations by the Tennessee Lottery. Lawmakers approved online-only sports betting last year. There's still no firm timeline for when the first bets can be placed. Comments touched on payouts, licensing, permitted bets, fees and more.
DEATH ROW INMATE-MOVIE
Documentary on Tennessee death row inmate premiering
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A documentary film about the trial of a Tennessee death row inmate will premier on April 16. That's the day Abu-Ali Abdur-Rahman was scheduled to be executed before the Tennessee Supreme Court granted a stay in December. He was sentenced to die for stabbing a man to death in 1986. His attorneys have since argued that blood evidence pointed to a co-defendant. According to a news release, “You Don't Know Me” explores Abdur'Rahman's trial and the regrets of his attorney who blames himself for mounting a poor defense. A judge last year resentenced Abdur'Rahman to life in prison, but the state has appealed.
RHODES FOUNTAINS
Rhodes College removing fountains with unsafe lead levels
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rhodes College is removing four drinking fountains and replacing two others after testing found elevated levels of lead. Kyle Webb is vice president for finance and business affairs for the Memphis school. He has sent a campus message about the findings reported in the Daily Memphian. It says that Rhodes tested all 110 fountains on campus. The six that had unsafe lead levels have been disabled. The message says that campus water is safe and there are no ongoing concerns. For concerned students, Rhodes is offering blood testing in its student health center.
AP-US-JOHNNY-CASH-ESTATE
Property where Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash once lived sold
HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — The famous lakefront property where Johnny and June Carter Cash lived in Tennessee has been sold. The Hendersonville Standard reported a local couple bought the 4.5-acre property in Hendersonville in January. The country music icons lived there for more than 30 years until their deaths in 2003. The property has changed hands since then, including being owned by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. The property ranks high in country music legend. Reportedly Kris Kristofferson once landed a helicopter there to try to pitch a song to Johnny Cash.