Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee will soon unveil his top priorities for the 2020 legislative session, as well as announce his spending proposal for the upcoming fiscal year during his second annual address in front of Tennessee's lawmakers. Lee has hinted that his speech will include a focus on school literacy to criminal justice reform. The first-term Republican governor has also promised to introduce some of the strictest abortion laws the nation, which would include banning women from undergoing the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The state of the state speech will begin Monday at 6 p.m. Central and will be live streamed.