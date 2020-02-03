Job fair at US Space & Rocket Center Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is holding a job fair to fill multiple full-time and part-time jobs.
The fair will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Educator Training Facility at the entrance of the Rocket Center.
Among the full-time jobs available are a senior accountant, aquatics manager, sous chef, sales and outreach coordinator, custodial supervisor, electrician and a heating and cooling technician.
Part-time positions include theater ushers, a planetarium specialist, museum guides and an audio-visual technician, among many other positions.
Space Camp jobs include part-time nurses, ropes course instructors, lifeguards and photographers.
Be sure to bring your resume with you.
You can also apply online on the U.S. Space $ Rocket Center website.
