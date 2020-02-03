Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Lavender Briggs scored nine of her 18 points in a 25-5 fourth-quarter blitz that rallied Florida to a 70-62 win over No. 13 Kentucky. Playing their second-straight game without star Rhyne Howard, who has a broken finger, the Wildcats scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take a 51-43 lead. Briggs started the comeback with a 3-pointer and her 3 at 5:12 put the Gators up 54-53. She added a layup then hit a free throw with 59 seconds left for a 68-56 lead. Kentucky was led by Chasity Patterson with a career-high 25 points.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 20 points, and No. 1 South Carolina beat No. 22 Tennessee 69-48 for its 15th straight win. Aliyah Boston scored 10 points for the Gamecocks before limping off the court in the third quarter. The 6-foot-5 freshman is the team's leading scorer and rebounder. Coach Dawn Staley said Boston would be fine and she would have returned if the Gamecocks were playing a championship game. Rennia Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Sharpe hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to propel Northern Kentucky to a 65-56 victory over Milwaukee. Jalen Tate totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Northern Kentucky (16-7, 8-3 Horizon League). Darius Roy had 11 points and six rebounds to pace the Panthers (10-13, 5-6).
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong in a 75-66 win over 13th-ranked Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament rematch. Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers, who dominated the final four minutes. It wasn't nearly as big as their 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored, Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 3-0. The Golden Knights have won two straight, including at Carolina on Friday night. Vegas held Nashville to its lowest shots on goal total of the season at 19 and ended the Predators' two-game winning streak. Fleury finished his third shutout of the season and 59th in his career, breaking a tie with Nashville's Pekka Rinne and tying Evgeni Nabokov for 18th all-time. Rinne stopped 36 of 38 shots.