Gov. Ivey’s 2020 State of the State Address set for Tuesday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey will issue her annual State of the State Address to the Alabama Legislature Tuesday evening.
Ivey has invited several special guests. They include:
- Brandie McCain - A previously incarcerated inmate who is among the first group of Ingram students to earn the nationally recognized Certified Logistics Associate credential from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.
- John Carroll - A retired Army Veteran who was struggling to find gainful employment until he was assisted by the Alabama Department of Labor and the Decatur Career Center.
- Carl Flemons - A veteran’s representative at the Department of Labor who helped John Carroll find employment.
- Joanne and Shanice Williams - The wife and daughter of the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams.
The governor’s speech will be given in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. Details on the text of the speech are not yet available.
WAFF 48 News will air the address live on our website and mobile apps, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will have complete coverage and reaction in our evening newscasts
