Former Senator, Presidential candidate Rick Santorum to moderate senate debate in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Pennsylvania Senator and Presidential candidate Rick Santorum will be a special guest speaker and moderator at an upcoming senate debate in Florence.
The event is happening February 15th at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center. It’s sponsored by the Conservative Leadership Council. The event brings at noon, with the debate starting at 7 p.m..
The conference is free and open to the public, Conservative Leadership Council Executive Director Nathaniel White said. White told our news partners at the Times Daily that John Merrill, state Sen. Cam Ward and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly will also be special guests at the event.
You can find out how to attend by visiting the Conservative Leadership Council’s website.
Santorum won the Alabama Presidential Primary in 2012.
