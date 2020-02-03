First Alert for storm threat, flash flooding concerns Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Highs reached the lower 70s Monday and it was a perfect day to get outdoors.
Clouds will increase tonight and a few spotty showers will be possible overnight through the morning commute on Tuesday. I have dropped rain chances to 40 percent because it’s looking more like a few bands of showers will move through and we will not see widespread rainfall. That will all change overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
We continue with a First Alert for Wednesday. Our main concern is 2-3 inches of rain that could lead to flash flooding.
The storm setup does need to be watched because some strong to severe storms could develop ahead of the cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening. Our threat for severe storms greatly depends on the storm environment ahead of the front.
If a complex of storms develops along the Gulf Coast that would limit our threat. Just something to keep checking back on for right now.
Cooler weather will follow the rain into Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.