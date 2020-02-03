Deputies searching for Madison County man last seen Friday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 25-year-old Jesse Gene Perroni.
Investigators know Perroni stopped at a gas station on Whitesburg Drive on Friday, January 31 before going to his job at BASF.
No one has reported seeing Jesse since his shift on Friday.
Perroni drives a 2001 white Pontiac Grand Prix with a dent near the front headlight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (256) 533-8866.
