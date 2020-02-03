Decatur hit-and-run wreck leaves 4 injured, police searching for driver

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police officers are searching for a driver responsible for injuring four Decatur Utilities employees.
Crews with Decatur Utilities were working on Highway 31 at the Hudson Memorial Bridge Saturday morning. Two employees were inside the bucket of a boom truck. A second truck was parked behind the boom truck carrying a directional sign trailer.
A police report filed by Decatur Police states a gray Chevrolet Silverado struck the directional sign trailer while traveling southbound around 5:30AM.
The trailer flipped onto its side and pushed the truck into a concrete barrier. The truck carrying the directional sign then hit the back of the boom truck.
The bucket on the boom truck was lowering at the time of the crash. Two employees inside the bucket, Wilson Atkins and Patrick Bryant, were thrown from the bucket. Two other Decatur Utilities employees, Anthony Black and David Evans, were standing near the bucket truck when the Silverado hit. All four men were transported to Decatur General Hospital for treatment.
Black and Evans were later transported to Huntsville Hospital due to their injuries.
None of the injuries are life-threatening, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.
The driver of the Silverado ran from the scene. Officers believe the driver was a Hispanic man.
Anyone with information regarding the driver of the Silverado is asked contact police at (256) 341-4661.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.