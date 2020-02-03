Body of woman found in Jefferson County lake Sunday

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A woman who was listed on Alabama's Missing Person Report on Facebook was found dead in a lake in the Pinson area in Jefferson County.
The coroner confirms 28-year-old Amanda Brianne Jones from Pinson was found in the 8400 block of Emerald Lake Drive East at 12:17 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office got a report from someone who said they saw a person floating in the lake. Deputies responded.
Amanda was last seen alive on January 30.
Right now there is no official word on how Amanda died. Officials can’t say if foul play is involved.
