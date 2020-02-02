Teen saves hundreds of pictures from deadly Jackson County fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -The victims of the Jackson County marina fire lost almost everything on these boats. But, as investigators go through debris, they're finding treasured memories...
“Yesterday I came in about 1:30 and I didn't leave until 4:30, and today I came in at 12,” Elizabeth Whitley said.
A seventeen-year-old, spending her Saturday giving back.
Elizabeth Whitley learned how to restore damaged photos in a special high school class.
“Cause the pages were too jumbled up and stuck together we put a little bit of conditioner for the photos in there so they’ll come off a little bit easier,” she said.
It’s a skill she says she never thought she’d use. Until..
“I watched the livestream yesterday when Paul was talking and he asked if someone could step up and preserve the photos. I thought it was a calling. I’m really glad I learned how to do that in school so I can put that to use and help the community,” she said.
EMA director Paul Smith tells us he thinks there are about 300 photos. He says crews recovered these from about 15 feet of water.
And he says since they sank they were able to be saved since they weren't ruined by the gasoline.
“When we opened the bag all we could see was ash. And I looked at her and she looked at me and I said, ‘are you sure you want to give this a shot,’ and she said, ‘yeah id like to try,’” Smith explained.
Smith says Elizabeth’s efforts are heartwarming.
“To be so selfless and be so young. Elizabeth is 17 and that’s an extraordinary 17-year old. It really is.”
Smith says he believes the photos belong to a family of some of the victims.
“I was hopeful we’d be able to return 25 percent of what was in that bag to the family and it looks like were going to do a lot better than that,” Smith said.
“For my little town; I love it. I’ve been here for almost ever so as much as I can help I want to,” Whitley said.
Smith says he expects the family to come by and pick up these photos Sunday.
