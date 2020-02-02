Sunshine today, then unsettled weather during the workweek

A nicer end to the weekend is here. The sky will bring sunshine to the Tennessee Valley and highs will be in the mid 60s.
Monday will be quiet with more clouds. Moisture will increase Monday into Tuesday. Monday night could have a few showers, but rain ramps up Tuesday and thunderstorms return Wednesday.
A FIRST ALERT is out for Wednesday. Numerous to widespread showers and strong thunderstorms are expected during the day Wednesday. These thunderstorms could provide strong/damaging wind gusts.
As the system tracks farther east, rain will be ending Thursday, and cooler air will return to end the week.
