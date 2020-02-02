Madison plans to buy troubled Three Springs juvenile facility

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the city is now planning to buy the troubled Three Springs juvenile facility and convert it into a community center. The surprising announcement came during the mayor’s annual address Friday night.
The project will take several years, and it’s not clear when the process will begin. Mayor Finley told WAFF 48 on Saturday that he was planning to send more information out about the idea next week.
Three Springs is located on Brownsferry Road.
Three Springs closed in August of 2019 after years of problems. In July of 2019, three teens escaped but were quickly captured. In 2017, two teens escaped from the facility and were later accused of killing a man while on the run.
