Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

SPORTS BETTING-TENNESSEE
Some Tennessee online sports betting rules face criticism
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Professional sports leagues, players' unions and major gambling companies are hoping to convince Tennessee officials to tweak proposed rules to their liking for the state's yet-to-be-implemented sports betting program. DraftKings, Caesars, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the PGA Tour, players' unions for five pro sports leagues, Facebook and others weighed in during the recent public comment period on the draft regulations by the Tennessee Lottery. Lawmakers approved online-only sports betting last year. There's still no firm timeline for when the first bets can be placed. Comments touched on payouts, licensing, permitted bets, fees and more.
DEATH ROW INMATE-MOVIE
Documentary on Tennessee death row inmate premiering
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A documentary film about the trial of a Tennessee death row inmate will premier on April 16. That's the day Abu-Ali Abdur-Rahman was scheduled to be executed before the Tennessee Supreme Court granted a stay in December. He was sentenced to die for stabbing a man to death in 1986. His attorneys have since argued that blood evidence pointed to a co-defendant. According to a news release, “You Don't Know Me” explores Abdur'Rahman's trial and the regrets of his attorney who blames himself for mounting a poor defense. A judge last year resentenced Abdur'Rahman to life in prison, but the state has appealed.
RHODES FOUNTAINS
Rhodes College removing fountains with unsafe lead levels
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rhodes College is removing four drinking fountains and replacing two others after testing found elevated levels of lead. Kyle Webb is vice president for finance and business affairs for the Memphis school. He has sent a campus message about the findings reported in the Daily Memphian. It says that Rhodes tested all 110 fountains on campus. The six that had unsafe lead levels have been disabled. The message says that campus water is safe and there are no ongoing concerns. For concerned students, Rhodes is offering blood testing in its student health center.
AP-US-JOHNNY-CASH-ESTATE
Property where Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash once lived sold
HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — The famous lakefront property where Johnny and June Carter Cash lived in Tennessee has been sold. The Hendersonville Standard reported a local couple bought the 4.5-acre property in Hendersonville in January. The country music icons lived there for more than 30 years until their deaths in 2003. The property has changed hands since then, including being owned by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. The property ranks high in country music legend. Reportedly Kris Kristofferson once landed a helicopter there to try to pitch a song to Johnny Cash.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee sues to recoup $1.2M incentive after plant closed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State economic development officials are suing to reclaim more than $1.2 million in incentives awarded to a snack food company that committed to create 273 jobs in northeast Tennessee, but shuttered the facility after filing for bankruptcy and selling its assets to another company in 2017. In its lawsuit in Davidson County courts, the state Department of Economic and Community Development says it's suing to recoup the grant money Pure Foods Inc. received in November 2015 for its Kingsport facility. Court filings say the company's assets were sold to Brimhall Foods Inc. in March 2017 and Pure Foods ceased operations in Kingsport.
JUDGE-CONTROVERSIAL COMMENT
Judge says he's sorry for 'regular white man' comment
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — A white Tennessee judge has apologized after saying in open court that he was “going to work like a regular white man” and not “a slave.” The Tennessean reports Judge Haywood Barry made the comment while scheduling a hearing for a black defendant. Audio obtained by the newspaper shows he was talking to an attorney about the schedule when he explained why he wouldn't work a second shift. The Tennessee code of judicial conduct prohibits judges from employing bias, prejudice or harassment based upon race. Barry apologized on Thursday, saying he's ashamed that “something like that would even come out" of his brain.