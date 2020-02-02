Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — A white Tennessee judge has apologized after saying in open court that he was “going to work like a regular white man” and not “a slave.” The Tennessean reports Judge Haywood Barry made the comment while scheduling a hearing for a black defendant. Audio obtained by the newspaper shows he was talking to an attorney about the schedule when he explained why he wouldn't work a second shift. The Tennessee code of judicial conduct prohibits judges from employing bias, prejudice or harassment based upon race. Barry apologized on Thursday, saying he's ashamed that “something like that would even come out" of his brain.