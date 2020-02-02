Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-PRISON-UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate tries to hang self in cell, attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says in court papers that an inmate tried to hang himself at a troubled Mississippi prison and was taken down by a state trooper. Casey L. Austin is one of the attorneys representing inmates in a lawsuit against Mississippi over prison conditions. The inmates' lawsuit is funded by Team Roc, a philanthropic group connected to entertainment mogul Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation. Austin said in papers filed Saturday that he was at Parchman prison Friday to interview inmates. He said he heard a trooper say he had just taken down an inmate who tried to hang himself. A Department of Corrections spokeswoman says the department is investigating.
MISSISSIPPI-SHEPARD SMITH-AWARD
Shepard Smith receives University of Mississippi media award
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith is receiving a journalism award from his alma mater, the University of Mississippi. The university's School of Journalism and New Media says in a news release that Smith is the latest to be honored with its Silver Em award. Smith is to receive the award during a ceremony April 1 in Oxford.
INDIANS-VIRTUAL REALITY
Grand Village of the Natchez Indians getting upgrade
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Ever wondered how the Natchez Indians lived in the 18th century? Soon, visitors of the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians will be able to see with their own eyes exactly that, with the help of 21st century technology. Mississippi Department of Archives and History officials will offer a new virtual reality exhibit in March, The Natchez Democrat reported. Using cellphones, visitors will get a three-dimensional interactive view of the site’s Indian mounds and other landmarks. Grand Village Director Lance Harris says the virtual reality tour is part of an effort to broaden the visitor experience at the state historical site.
VICKSBURG INMATES
Vicksburg increases payment to Issaquena regional jail
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is increasing the amount it pays to keep inmates in a jail in another location. Vicksburg had been paying $28 per inmate, per day, to the Issaquena County Regional Correctional Facility. Under a new contract, the price becomes $35 per inmate, per day. Vicksburg houses people charged with misdemeanor offenses or awaiting initial court appearances on felony charges at the Issaquena facility and at the Madison County Jail in Canton. Vicksburg does that because there's no room at the local jail in Warren County. Issaquena supervisors almost closed the jail in December, calling it a financial burden.
MISSISSIPPI BUDGET
Reeves: Pay raise for teachers, no new money for prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's governor is releasing state budget recommendations that include a proposed teacher pay hike. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves proposes a $1,500 pay raise for teachers. That's $500 more than a proposal under state Senate consideration. The next state budget year begins July 1. Legislators have until early May to agree on a spending plan. Reeves is not requesting any additional money for the Department of Corrections. The state prison system has been rocked by recent violence. Some buildings are in poor condition. Reeves is asking financial experts to look at how the Department of Corrections is spending money before final budget decisions are made.
KARDASHIAN-WEST-JUST MERCY
Celebs back Mississippi theater screening of 'Just Mercy'
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West bought all the tickets at a Mississippi movie theater to provide community members with a free showing of the movie “Just Mercy.” The couple are among celebrities and organizations that have sponsored screenings of the movie nationwide. The Daily Mississippian reports that they provided a free screening this week for nearly 300 people at a theater in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi. The legal drama is based on the true story of a black man falsely accused of killing a white woman.