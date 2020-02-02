Huntsville Police investigating late night shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a late night shooting on Penny Street. That’s just off the Drake and Patton intersection.
Investigators say a man was shot in the arm just before 9 p.m. Saturday. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
Police are still trying to piece together exactly where the shooting happened. At first, the call came in from an apartment complex, but later investigators were trying to determine if the man was actually shot in a car.
The shooter was still on the loose at last word.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.