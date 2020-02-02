Clear & mild tonight; First Alert Wednesday

Skies remain mostly clear this evening with lows falling into the lower 40s.
The work week will start off warm with highs in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies, rain showers will move in late Monday evening.
The pattern will become more unsettled by Tuesday and Wednesday with the threat of locally heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms. Periods of locally heavy rainfall will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s again. Confidence is increasing for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and possible flash flooding on Wednesday, however confidence in the timing of the system is still low. Strong storms with damaging winds and frequent lighting will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Rain showers will continue into Thursday with rain ending late Thursday night. Next weekend looks to be dry with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s.
