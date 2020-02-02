Clear & mild tonight; First Alert Wednesday

The pattern will become more unsettled by Tuesday and Wednesday with the threat of locally heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms. Periods of locally heavy rainfall will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s again. Confidence is increasing for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and possible flash flooding on Wednesday, however confidence in the timing of the system is still low. Strong storms with damaging winds and frequent lighting will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night.