City council to discuss plan to convert old Athens KMart to Publix

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council has agreed to discuss a new shopping center at the site of the old KMart on Highway 31.
According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, the shopping center would be anchored by a 48,000 square foot Publix. There would be an additional 11,200 square feet of retail space available next to the grocery store.
The debate will happen during the February 10th council meeting. A public notice for the store was published this week in the News Courier, reading in part: “The city believes the proposed economic development project will create new jobs in the city, will generate additional tax revenues for the city, will increase commerce in the city and will generally promote the economic development of the city,”
The agreement would also include a new traffic signal on the eastern edge of the property and a new access road for Pryor Street.
It’s not clear right now how this potential development would impact another Publix in Athens, just 3.5 miles away on Highway 72.
The KMart closed in the summer of 2017 and the building has been vacant since.
You can read more in Saturday’s edition of the News Courier.
