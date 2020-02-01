Topgolf tournament to benefit patients with rare genetic condition

(WAFF) - Coming up this week is an event you won’t want to miss.
On February 6, The PTEN Foundation is hosting its second annual Topgolf tournament fundraiser to benefit patients with PTEN syndrome.
PTEN is a tumor suppressor gene, and if mutated at birth, PTEN can lead to the development of several kinds of cancer, including breast, thyroid, kidney, colon, and endometrial cancer.
The fundraiser to help those fighting this condition will be begin at 5:15 p.m. and include dinner, drinks, a silent auction and a fun night of golf!