Survivors discuss tragedy of Jackson County marina fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - 54-year-old Yancey Roper was one of eight victims who died in the deadly boat fire on Monday morning at the Jackson County Park Marina.
Roper drowned after he and his brother, Tommy Jones, tried to help others before the flames forced them to jump into the frigid water, but Roper never surfaced.
Jones said since the tragedy, the community has rallied around them.
"The community has been a blessing to all of us. The churches, the people have all come together to help all of us. It’s going to be a long process of healing,” said Jones.
Shannon Stephens Edmonds and her husband used to call Dock B home.
She was away but he was home when the fire started.
"I was shocked all the way around and I felt guilty for not being here because this is my home and that I wasn't here to help,” said Edmonds.
Both Edmonds and Jones now want safety features added to the marina.
They're thankful for the help from first responders and the support from the community.
"If there was a boat at the Marina dedicated to just for safety, I think that would have helped a lot. As far as the first responders they were great,” said Jones.
"The good thing is we still have each other, we still have a great community, great friends here and we all support each other, and we are all there for each other,” said Edmonds.
Yancy is survived by his 26-year old son, Tyler Roper.
Right now, Jones said he and his family are trying to pull funds together for Roper’s burial since he didn’t have any insurance.
A GoFundMe has been setup to help with funeral costs.
