Showers and fog this morning, drier the rest of the weekend

A few spotty showers and patchy fog could impact your morning, but conditions greatly improve during the second half of the day. Clouds decrease this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Clear skies tonight will help temperatures fall into the mid 30s.
Sunday wraps up the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.
Unsettled weather returns next week as a system moves farther east and moisture rises toward the middle of the week. A few showers will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning. Numerous to widespread showers and potentially strong thunderstorms are expected during the day Wednesday. The cold front will be exiting the Tennessee Valley early Thursday morning. Colder air will rush in behind the front. Conditions will clear for the end of the week.
