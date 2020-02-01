Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KARDASHIAN-WEST-JUST MERCY
Celebs back Mississippi theater screening of 'Just Mercy'
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West bought all the tickets at a Mississippi movie theater to provide community members with a free showing of the movie “Just Mercy.” The couple are among celebrities and organizations that have sponsored screenings of the movie nationwide. The Daily Mississippian reports that they provided a free screening this week for nearly 300 people at a theater in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi. The legal drama is based on the true story of a black man falsely accused of killing a white woman.
New rep resigns, saying she had to choose service or pension
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi lawmaker is stepping down less than a month after taking office. Republican Rep. Ramona Blackledge of Laurel says her resignation takes effect Friday. She says Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is blocking her and other retired public employees from collecting state government pensions while serving in the House. Blackledge says that's an unfair financial burden after she worked 40 years to earn a pension. Mississippi's former attorney general, Jim Hood, said in a legal opinion that government retirees could be compensated while serving in the Legislature. Gunn is an attorney, and he says he disagrees with Hood's interpretation of law.
Inmate dies at privately run prison in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy will be conducted on a 52-year-old Mississippi inmate who died in a privately run prison. Nora Ducksworth was in Marshall County Correctional Facility. It is operated by Management & Training Corporation. A company spokesman says “no foul play is suspected” in the death Thursday. At least 14 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. Most of the deaths were at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and most happened during outbursts of violence. Prison records show Ducksworth was convicted in Jones County in 1993 on charges of murder and armed robbery, and he was given two life sentences.
Sheriff: Man charged in wife's death in 2018 granted bond
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been granted bond nearly two years after he was arrested in connection to the death of his wife. The sheriff of Pearl River County says Charles Bowman received a bond Thursday afternoon. He was arrested in Utah in July 2018, about two weeks after his wife's body was found at his home. He had been charged with first-degree murder after her remains were identified. WLOX-TV reports that if Bowman bonds out, he would be issued an ankle monitor from the Mississippi Department of Corrections while he awaits trial.
Ex-employee faces charge involving gifted student program
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former employee of a Mississippi school system faces a fraud charge. Mississippi State Auditor Shad White says in a Thursday news release that Linder Howze-Campbell worked for the Quitman County School District. White says Howze-Campbell is accused of running a fraudulent business under a friend's name. White says the business collected $50,000 from the school district for services aimed at identifying gifted students in the district _ while Howze-Campbell was overseeing the district's gifted student program. White says Howze-Campbell surrendered Wednesday at the Quitman County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000. It was unclear if she had an attorney.
SC looks to Mississippi as it works to improve education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers looking to improve education are looking west for some guidance. Invited by the legislature, Mississippi Education Superintendent Carey Wright gave a nearly hourlong presentation Thursday to South Carolina House members. Wright reviewed the various steps education officials had taken to drastically improve fourth grade math and reading scores. South Carolina and Mississippi both started working to improve reading in early elementary school about six or seven years ago. Wright's program increased the numbers of students reading at the proper grade level when they leave third grade from 52% to about 85%. Similar reading scores in South Carolina declined.