Jackson County toddler on heart transplant list passes away

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County family’s quest to save their son has ended in tragedy.
2-year-old RJ Holcomb was in desperate need of a heart transplant due to a complex congenital heart defect.
On Friday night, his family posted online that “Our precious RJ went to be with Jesus in heaven tonight at 6:09pm.”
RJ was on the heart transplant list, but had gone into advanced heart failure.
His father, a Jackson County deputy, previously said they greatly appreciate the love and support they’ve received.
No funeral arrangements have been announced yet.
