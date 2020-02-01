Jackson County toddler on heart transplant list passes away

RJ Holcomb passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. (Source: Craig Holcomb)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 31, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 9:40 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County family’s quest to save their son has ended in tragedy.

2-year-old RJ Holcomb was in desperate need of a heart transplant due to a complex congenital heart defect.

On Friday night, his family posted online that “Our precious RJ went to be with Jesus in heaven tonight at 6:09pm.”

RJ was on the heart transplant list, but had gone into advanced heart failure.

His father, a Jackson County deputy, previously said they greatly appreciate the love and support they’ve received.

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet.

