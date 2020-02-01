Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — J.B. Holmes roared through the fan-packed closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale on his opening nine, then grabbed the lead on the mellower side of golf's biggest party. Six months after a final-round collapse and slow-play controversy at the British Open, Holmes took a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He shot a 6-under 65, a day after making a hole-in-one in an opening 64. He won the event in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles. Wyndham Clark was second, following a career-best 61 with a 69.