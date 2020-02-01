Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 24 points in a little less than 29 minutes on the court, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-111. It was the first matchup this season between the NBA's top two draft picks. Newly selected All-Star Brandon Ingram scored 20 points and Lonzo Ball hit five 3-pointers to finish with 19 for New Orleans. The Pelicans won their third straight and pulled four games behind Memphis for the Western Conference's final playoff spot with 33 games to play. Grizzlies rookie and second overall NBA draft pick Ja Morant scored 16 points.
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star starters Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta headlined the list of players participating in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend in Chicago. Also on the list: likely rookie of the year frontrunner Ja Morant of Memphis, and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — J.B. Holmes roared through the fan-packed closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale on his opening nine, then grabbed the lead on the mellower side of golf's biggest party. Six months after a final-round collapse and slow-play controversy at the British Open, Holmes took a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He shot a 6-under 65, a day after making a hole-in-one in an opening 64. He won the event in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles. Wyndham Clark was second, following a career-best 61 with a 69.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason has hired Aaron Henry as his new cornerbacks coach. The move reunites Henry with the Commodores' new defensive coordinator Ted Roof. Henry spent the past three seasons as a defensive assistant at North Carolina State. He started coaching safeties in 2017, then worked with N.C. State's defensive backs in 2018 and 2019. The Wolfpack had 28 interceptions during Henry's tenure. Mason says Henry is a proven recruiter and technician.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s men's basketball season opened with so much hype and even more hope. The Gators had a top-10 ranking, the most coveted graduate transfer in the country, the best recruiting class of coach Mike White’s tenure and three returning starters. Nothing was supposed to stop Florida from making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Now, after three consecutive losses and countless defensive lapses, the Gators might need a February about-face just to make the 68-team field. Florida has a favorable schedule ahead, with games against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Ole Miss up next.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bryson Langdon had a season-high 22 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Green Bay 71-62. Langdon shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. Jalen Tate had 17 points for Northern Kentucky. Dantez Walton added 15 points. Trevon Faulkner had 10 points. Green Bay scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team. Amari Davis had 14 points for the Phoenix