College student volunteers to save photos recovered after Jackson County marina fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A college student is stepping up to try and save precious memories that were almost lost in this weeks deadly fire at Jackson County Park Marina.
Dozens of family photos wee recovered from the water. Now, Elizabeth Whitley has volunteered to try to save them.
Jackson County EMA director Paul Smith said Whitley is a photography buff with the knowledge and skills to try this.
“When you’ve lost everything you own, clothing can be replaced, furniture can be replaced, photographs predigital can’t be replaced,” said Smith.
EMA officials say this is yet another example of the community pulling together.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.