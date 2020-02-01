Bob Jones claims crown in state esports championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Bob Jones High School’s Fusion team beat Grissom 3-2 at the ePLEX to claim the 2020 PlayVS esports Rocket League state championship.
The Bob Jones Fusion team, coached by Aubree White, is comprised of Joshua Vannoy, Caleb Cooper, Ian Barrier, Jordan Hazuga and Jacob Fruehwald.
Grissom’s squad, coached by John Wright and Chris Brown, includes Ian Mackenzie, Kevin dong, Kyle O’Hear, Walker McGilary and Grayson Parker.
Bob Jones won the first game 2-1 and the second game 4-2. Grissom stormed back to win the third game 5-1 and fourth game 5-2, but Bob Jones captured the team title with a 3-2 in game five.
Bob Jones High school’s state title in the Rocket League was its third since esports became a sports activity in the Alabama High School Athletic Association in the 2018-19 school year.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.