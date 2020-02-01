Ala. mom, newborn reunited after poppy seed bread causes false drug test results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville mother and her newborn baby are back together.
Rebecca Hernandez failed a drug test following her baby’s birth at Crestwood Medical Center this week. As a result, her baby was taken from her four hours after the delivery.
Her doctor believes the reason she failed was because she ate poppy seed bread the day before.
Her doctor said the bread may have led to a false positive on that drug test.
“Screening tests can have what we call false-positive results where other things can interfere," said Dr. Yashica Robinson, Hernandez’s doctor.
Hernandez waited for a state lab test to come back, which is did Friday. And it came back negative for opiates.
“I understand everything is a process. I understand you have to follow rules," said Hernandez. "They should’ve done some more research before they decide to call DHR.”
Crestwood released this statement to WAFF 48 News on Thursday:
“Crestwood Medical Center is committed to following the law and regulatory requirements as well as ensuring the health and safety of our patients. Our hospital also incorporates patient care practices that are established by credentialed members of our medical staff so as to further insure safe and quality care for all of our patients.”
Robinson says she’ll keep pushing to change the hospital policy.
