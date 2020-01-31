Sand Mountain Sam makes his forecast

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Possum Day in Albertville, but things were a little different this year. As we told you a few weeks ago, Possum Day had to go on without an actual possum this year.
For 25 years, “Sand Mountain Sam”, a live possum, has played the part of northeast Alabama’s mystical marsupial meteorologist. Every Groundhog Day (or the Friday before Groundhog Day since Sam is too big of a star to work weekends), Sam comes out from his hidey-hole and announces whether or not he sees his shadow. No shadow means an early spring. According to the event’s sponsor, WQSB radio, Sam has a 93% accuracy rate so far.
However, a few weeks ago, WQSB told us that Alabama game wardens got wind of the event and ordered it to stop. Under Alabama law, one cannot possess a possum and they’re considered wild game animals. WQSB says it was threatened with legal consequences if it continued the tradition of having a live possum forecast the weather. “The possession of live game animals is prohibited, and a possum is considered a game animal in Alabama.” game warden Marianne Hudson told WAFF 48. “The possession of game animals and the prohibition in keeping them live is intended to protect our wildlife resources and protect them from any type of exploitation.”
The crew announced Possum Day would go forward, but with a new twist. Instead of happening in public at the WQSB offices, the radio DJ’s would venture into Sam’s turf instead. Barry Galloway and Blake Green went deep into the woods, determined to find Sam’s hiding spot and ask him (politely) for his spring prediction. Watch the video below to see what happened.
SPOILERS BELOW VIDEO
It looks like the real Sam eluded Barry and Blake, so they had to settle for a stuffed toy Sam instead.
Sam 2.0 said he didn’t see his shadow, meaning an early spring is on the way!
We want to dedicate our coverage of this story to our friend, Allen Stroud. Allen first brought this story to us in 2017, and it immediately became one of his favorite stories to cover every year. We’re all thinking of Allen today.
