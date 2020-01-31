Powerball, Mega Millions tickets now on sale in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you’re hoping to cash in on millions or even just win a few bucks, you can buy a chance beginning Thursday.
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are officially on sale at hundreds of retailers across the state. Scratch-off tickets have been available since November.
One lucky winner could cash in on $155 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. Then, on Saturday, a whopping $40 million is up for grabs in the Powerball drawing.
Stores were already bustling by 6:30 a.m. Thursday with Mississippi residents eager for the chance to win big.
WHERE TO PLAY
There are 162 locations in South Mississippi currently registered to sell lottery tickets. To find a store near you or for more Frequently Asked Questions, visit the Mississippi Lottery website HERE.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU WIN
Prizes under $600 may be claimed at any Mississippi Lottery retailer. Prizes less than $100,000 must be claimed at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters office in Flowood or by mail. Prizes of $100,000 or more can only be claimed in person at the headquarters. Download a winner’s claim form HERE.
ABOUT POWERBALL
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states. Drawings are broadcast live every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The cutoff to buy tickets for the next drawing is at 8:54 p.m. CT on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and increase by a minimum of $10 million per draw until the jackpot is won. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69; and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Players can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times with the POWERPLAY® option for an additional $1 per play. NOTE: The Match 5 + POWERPLAY prize is always $2 million. The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot is $150 million or less.
Powerball jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
ABOUT MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions tickets are also $2. Drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 10:00 p.m. CT at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga.
Jackpots start at $40 million. You choose six numbers and there are nine exciting ways to win in the game.
There are nine ways to win in Mega Millions, and prizes range from $2 all the way to the jackpot. Options include the Megaplier, which increases non-jackpot winnings by as much as five times for $1, and Just the Jackpot, which allows players to get two chances at the jackpot for just $3. Learn more about how other ways to play Mega Millions on their website.
If you are a Mega Millions jackpot winner, you will have the choice of a Cash Option or an Annual Payout. Annuity option: Provides for an initial annual payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5 percent larger than the previous one. Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.
HOW WILL THE STATE USE THE LOTTERY MONEY?
Up to $80 millions of the net proceeds gained from the sell of lottery tickets will be paid into the State Highway Fund until June 30, 2028. That fund will be used to repair, renovate, and maintain highways and bridges across the state. Any revenue earned in the fiscal year that is over $80 million will be transferred to the Education Enhancement Fund.
Beginning July 1, 2028, the net proceeds of lottery ticket sales will continue to be deposited into the Lottery Proceeds Fund and will be transferred to the State General Fund. However, any amount over $80 million in a fiscal year will continue being deposited into the education fund.
